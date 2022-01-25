14,969 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 342.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after acquiring an additional 168,711 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 935,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,656,000 after acquiring an additional 156,249 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,313,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,739,000 after acquiring an additional 82,102 shares in the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,167,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after acquiring an additional 64,164 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of RWR opened at $113.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.27. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $123.10.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.