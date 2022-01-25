$15.96 Million in Sales Expected for Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) will announce $15.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.89 million and the highest is $16.03 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full-year sales of $81.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $81.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $146.31 million, with estimates ranging from $116.24 million to $176.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Blade Air Mobility.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 million.

BLDE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84. Blade Air Mobility has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $19.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

