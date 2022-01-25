1,505,953 Shares in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU) Bought by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,505,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,984,000. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI makes up 0.7% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,495,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI in the third quarter valued at about $29,552,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,551,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI during the third quarter valued at $2,985,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,035,000.

NASDAQ:HCVIU remained flat at $$9.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,947. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99.

