152,792 Shares in aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Bought by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 152,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.90% of aTyr Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 18.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, aTyr Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.97.

NASDAQ LIFE opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $13.10.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts expect that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

aTyr Pharma Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

