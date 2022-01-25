165,000 Shares in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Purchased by Hill Winds Capital LP

Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,000. Hill Winds Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of Cushman & Wakefield as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 22.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 21.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CWK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.96.

CWK stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.96. 13,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,799. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.94, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $22.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.59.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $117,982,075.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

