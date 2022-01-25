180,602 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 180,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,200,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.05% of DoorDash at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,989,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 922,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the period. AO Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,451,000. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $19,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total transaction of $2,028,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,657,286 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,317,014. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $117.35 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.28 and a 1-year high of $257.25. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion and a PE ratio of -32.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.77.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.94.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.