186,458 Shares in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 186,458 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Associated Banc at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,656,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,756,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,296,000 after buying an additional 2,744,322 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,732,000 after buying an additional 2,143,265 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,483,000 after buying an additional 37,856 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,758,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,492,000 after buying an additional 88,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $31,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,301 shares of company stock valued at $690,748. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

ASB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

NYSE:ASB opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.88. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $25.55.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

