193,096 Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 193,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.09% of US Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,494,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,464,000 after purchasing an additional 284,686 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in US Foods by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,351,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,241 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,346,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,267 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 5,624,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,756,000 after acquiring an additional 799,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,294,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,372,000 after acquiring an additional 470,623 shares in the last quarter.

Get US Foods alerts:

Shares of USFD stock opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.88, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USFD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.