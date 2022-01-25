194,938 Shares in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) Acquired by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 194,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.41% of North Atlantic Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in North Atlantic Acquisition by 43.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 218,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,718,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $972,000. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NAAC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,073. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

