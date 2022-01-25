1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.14.

ONEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. 1Life Healthcare has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $151.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

