1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target Cut to $18.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 66.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ONEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.47. 1Life Healthcare has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average is $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $151.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.97 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

