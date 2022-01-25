1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Stock Price Up 1.2%

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB)’s share price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.68 and last traded at $15.68. Approximately 450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 7,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.78.

1st Capital Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FISB)

1st Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It primarily target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The firm provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S.

