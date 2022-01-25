$2.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.59. The Hanover Insurance Group reported earnings of $3.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $7.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of THG stock opened at $135.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $111.09 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3,720.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

