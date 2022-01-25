$2.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to post $2.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.59 billion and the lowest is $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants reported sales of $1.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year sales of $9.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $9.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.13 billion to $10.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 17th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.78.

NYSE DRI opened at $136.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $110.89 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.28 and its 200 day moving average is $146.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Capital World Investors increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 18.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,425,548,000 after buying an additional 2,493,801 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,636 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 350.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,515,000 after acquiring an additional 764,922 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,478.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 803,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,650,000 after acquiring an additional 752,252 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 233.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,459,000 after acquiring an additional 676,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.