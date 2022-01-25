$2.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to post earnings per share of $2.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.80 and the lowest is $2.60. Align Technology reported earnings of $2.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year earnings of $11.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.10 to $13.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $750.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $717.69.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,065,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,683,000 after purchasing an additional 835,135 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,393,258,000 after purchasing an additional 631,630 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 501,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,203,000 after purchasing an additional 325,499 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,200,000 after purchasing an additional 255,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,493,000 after purchasing an additional 243,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $6.44 on Tuesday, reaching $467.99. 57,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,192. The company has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $610.84 and a 200-day moving average of $649.04. Align Technology has a one year low of $432.09 and a one year high of $737.45.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

