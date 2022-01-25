$2.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will announce sales of $2.94 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.75 billion. Discover Financial Services reported sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year sales of $12.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $12.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $13.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.94.

Shares of DFS opened at $115.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.03. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $81.27 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discover Financial Services (DFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.