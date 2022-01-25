215,140 Shares in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 215,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.18% of Cinemark as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,393 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,665 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cinemark by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,853,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,029,000 after acquiring an additional 765,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cinemark by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,245,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,144,000 after acquiring an additional 709,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cinemark by 489.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 670,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.45.

In related news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Read More: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.