23,896 Shares in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Acquired by Zeno Research LLC

Zeno Research LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000. World Wrestling Entertainment comprises 1.1% of Zeno Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WWE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,256,000 after buying an additional 555,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,716,000 after purchasing an additional 82,525 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,712,000 after purchasing an additional 35,630 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,808,000 after acquiring an additional 227,132 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWE stock traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $48.61. 1,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,007. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $45.87 and a one year high of $70.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.38.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.55.

In related news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $161,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

