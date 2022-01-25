247,226 Shares in SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) Acquired by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 247,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.72% of SomaLogic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLGC. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter valued at $18,413,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter worth about $6,687,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter worth about $1,863,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $643,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLGC shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. started coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.17. 3,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,266. SomaLogic Inc has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $14.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.06.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SomaLogic Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SomaLogic Profile

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

