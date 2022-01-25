2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 164,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,580,025 shares.The stock last traded at $15.25 and had previously closed at $15.28.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut 2U from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research cut their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 2U from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.88.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $232.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 2U news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in 2U by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 31,222 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in 2U by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 444,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after buying an additional 248,209 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in 2U by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 359,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in 2U by 3.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period.

2U Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

