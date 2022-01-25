$3.01 EPS Expected for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to announce earnings of $3.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.95 and the highest is $3.05. QUALCOMM posted earnings per share of $2.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year earnings of $10.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $12.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover QUALCOMM.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.59.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $34,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.98. 580,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,359,809. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $187.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.