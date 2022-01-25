$3.18 Billion in Sales Expected for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) This Quarter

Analysts expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to post sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.31 billion. DTE Energy posted sales of $3.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year sales of $13.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $14.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $13.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share.

DTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.11.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $116.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. DTE Energy has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $122.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,404,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,205,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

