$3.27 EPS Expected for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will post $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.25 and the highest is $3.33. Lululemon Athletica reported earnings of $2.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year earnings of $7.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $7.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $9.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock traded down $12.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $308.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,452. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $399.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.40.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

