$3.39 EPS Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to report earnings per share of $3.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.82 and the lowest is $2.89. Thor Industries reported earnings of $2.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year earnings of $15.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.35 to $15.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $15.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Thor Industries.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.25.

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.54 per share, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amelia Huntington bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.89 per share, with a total value of $50,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,279,425 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 11.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,204,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,131,000 after purchasing an additional 547,084 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter worth about $46,844,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,704,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Thor Industries by 37.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,248,000 after acquiring an additional 232,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its stake in Thor Industries by 18.9% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,257,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 200,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THO traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.96. The company had a trading volume of 26,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $85.13 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.24 and its 200-day moving average is $110.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thor Industries (THO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.