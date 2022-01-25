$3.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to announce $3.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.84 billion. Teck Resources posted sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year sales of $10.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $11.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $13.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 427.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $35.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.0399 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.68%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

