30,000 Shares in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Purchased by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 145.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,061,121 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $307,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,478 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in BHP Group by 1,458.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 935,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after buying an additional 875,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 4,541.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 788,804 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,984,000 after buying an additional 771,809 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,913 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,167,000 after acquiring an additional 718,755 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,544,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $179,673,000 after acquiring an additional 533,110 shares in the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BBL traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.37. 279,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,702,492. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.03.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

