301,749 Shares in Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) Bought by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 301,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 3.35% of Stryve Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $1,873,000. 48.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joe A. Oblas bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $42,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Stephen Christenson bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 26,500 shares of company stock worth $112,500. Corporate insiders own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

SNAX traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $2.43. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,944. Stryve Foods Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.24.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryve Foods Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryve Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

About Stryve Foods

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

