314,364 Shares in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Acquired by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 314,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,000. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 1.09% of PropTech Investment Co. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTIC. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PropTech Investment Co. II by 14.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. 62.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PropTech Investment Co. II stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. PropTech Investment Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.78.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

