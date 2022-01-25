$34.45 Million in Sales Expected for Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) to post sales of $34.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Airsculpt Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.86 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Airsculpt Technologies will report full-year sales of $130.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.70 million to $130.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $170.81 million, with estimates ranging from $170.10 million to $171.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Airsculpt Technologies.

AIRS has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AIRS stock opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. Airsculpt Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97.

About Airsculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airsculpt Technologies (AIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Airsculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airsculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.