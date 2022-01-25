340,868 Shares in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 340,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,212,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.11% of JetBlue Airways at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,815,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $483,520,000 after buying an additional 667,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,214,000 after buying an additional 534,092 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,509,000 after buying an additional 986,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,073,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,357,000 after purchasing an additional 23,957 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,044,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,874,000 after purchasing an additional 112,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.49.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JBLU shares. MKM Partners downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

