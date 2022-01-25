$382.98 Million in Sales Expected for Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) will announce $382.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $387.95 million and the lowest is $378.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ryan Specialty Group.

Get Ryan Specialty Group alerts:

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $352.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.20 million. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 104.08%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,481,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RYAN opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.51. Ryan Specialty Group has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.