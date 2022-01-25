3i Group (LON:III) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,337.02

Shares of 3i Group Plc (LON:III) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,337.02 ($18.04) and traded as high as GBX 1,367.50 ($18.45). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 1,298.50 ($17.52), with a volume of 2,603,816 shares.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,735 ($23.41) to GBX 1,815 ($24.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,422.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,337.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.64 billion and a PE ratio of 6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 19.25 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. 3i Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.20%.

About 3i Group (LON:III)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

