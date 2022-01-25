3M (NYSE:MMM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $168.09

3M (NYSE:MMM) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $168.09 and last traded at $170.86, with a volume of 79158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $172.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Mizuho began coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $98.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

