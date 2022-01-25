3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.93.

MMM opened at $172.80 on Tuesday. 3M has a one year low of $168.23 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $99.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

