$4.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will announce earnings per share of $4.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.02 and the lowest is $4.72. Nexstar Media Group reported earnings of $7.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year earnings of $17.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.05 to $17.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $25.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.52 to $29.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nexstar Media Group.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share.

NXST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.60.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $224,999.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 506,757 shares of company stock valued at $86,346,889. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,677. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $108.52 and a one year high of $171.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.46%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.