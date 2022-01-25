400,000 Shares in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) Bought by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,022,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after acquiring an additional 422,645 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 18.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 53,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $500,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 17,225 shares during the last quarter.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANZUU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,127. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $10.36.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANZUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.