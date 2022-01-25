$44.65 Million in Sales Expected for Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) to report sales of $44.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.15 million to $45.20 million. Veritone reported sales of $16.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 165.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year sales of $104.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.30 million to $105.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $175.20 million, with estimates ranging from $170.09 million to $179.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veritone.

Get Veritone alerts:

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative net margin of 87.19% and a negative return on equity of 74.18%. The firm had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on VERI shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of VERI stock opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $520.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 3.01. Veritone has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $50.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.70.

In related news, President Ryan Steelberg acquired 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Veritone in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Veritone by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 163,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 105,804 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Veritone by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,901,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,485,000 after buying an additional 94,142 shares during the period. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.