442,130 Shares in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Acquired by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 442,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,337,000. AltC Acquisition comprises about 1.2% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bulldog Investors LLP owned 0.86% of AltC Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,966,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $24,545,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $9,820,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,856,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,864,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AltC Acquisition stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86.

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

