45,000 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Acquired by Saltoro Capital LP

Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 0.7% of Saltoro Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 223,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 63,958 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 52.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,010 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 51,144 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 51.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,884 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 46.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.19.

Shares of UBER opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

