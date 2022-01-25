4,883 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.1% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Snowflake by 9.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Snowflake by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 41,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $14,591,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.68, for a total transaction of $21,940,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,089,570 shares of company stock worth $728,336,135. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake stock opened at $277.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.07. The company has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.82 and a beta of 1.52. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.65.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

