4NEW (KWATT) Price Reaches $0.0011

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last week, 4NEW has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One 4NEW coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. 4NEW has a market cap of $68,888.81 and $870.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

4NEW Coin Profile

4NEW is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

Buying and Selling 4NEW

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

