4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Reaches One Day Volume of $67,454.00 (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market cap of $710,230.54 and $67,454.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 21% lower against the dollar. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00041865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006487 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD . The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.