$5.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.55. KLA reported earnings of $3.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full year earnings of $21.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.88 to $21.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $21.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.81 to $23.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KLA.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.76.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $20.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $370.11. 1,780,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,854. The stock has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. KLA has a twelve month low of $273.24 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $413.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of KLA by 7.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of KLA by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of KLA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 3.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KLA (KLAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.