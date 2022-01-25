$54.53 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will post $54.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.22 million and the highest is $55.01 million. Apollo Investment posted sales of $54.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year sales of $212.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $212.09 million to $212.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $221.33 million, with estimates ranging from $219.38 million to $222.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a net margin of 63.83% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Apollo Investment’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on AINV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $822.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Investment during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Apollo Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the third quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 44.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

