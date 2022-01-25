$561.69 Million in Sales Expected for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to report sales of $561.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $545.00 million to $572.00 million. ACCO Brands reported sales of $460.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ACCO Brands.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $315,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 50.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 27.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 100.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at $87,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $8.68.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.