$6.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) will report sales of $6.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.16 billion. Duke Energy posted sales of $5.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year sales of $25.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 billion to $25.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $26.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.92 billion to $26.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 17.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 21,566 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 989,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,635,000 after buying an additional 428,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 28.8% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $102.58 on Tuesday. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.03 and its 200 day moving average is $102.65. The stock has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.55%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

