$6.74 Billion in Sales Expected for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will report $6.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.03 billion and the lowest is $6.46 billion. D.R. Horton reported sales of $5.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year sales of $33.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.34 billion to $36.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $36.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.97 billion to $41.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.27.

DHI stock opened at $91.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $72.57 and a 52 week high of $110.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total value of $302,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $3,783,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

