$665.50 Million in Sales Expected for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to announce $665.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $692.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $639.00 million. Gray Television reported sales of $792.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.47%. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on GTN. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.91. Gray Television has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $25.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Gray Television by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Gray Television by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

