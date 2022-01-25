$7.40 Million in Sales Expected for Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) will post sales of $7.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navitas Semiconductor’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will report full year sales of $23.80 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $49.76 million, with estimates ranging from $47.66 million to $51.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Navitas Semiconductor.
Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter.
Shares of NVTS stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.47. Navitas Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $22.19.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $3,257,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $1,276,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,515,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Navitas Semiconductor
Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.
See Also: Why is the conference call important?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.