$7.40 Million in Sales Expected for Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) will post sales of $7.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navitas Semiconductor’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will report full year sales of $23.80 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $49.76 million, with estimates ranging from $47.66 million to $51.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Navitas Semiconductor.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of NVTS stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.47. Navitas Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $22.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $3,257,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $1,276,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,515,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

