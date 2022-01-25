700,000 Shares in Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTA) Acquired by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 2.16% of Portage Fintech Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $779,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $8,841,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,800,000. 25.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PFTA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.68. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,680. Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $9.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.

